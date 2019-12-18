‘Street Dancer 3D’ Trailer: Varun, Shraddha Clash on Dance Floor
The trailer for Street Dancer 3D just dropped and it looks exciting. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The clip begins with Varun saying “be it cricket or dance battle, everyone loves watching India and Pakistan face to face. This sets off the premise for the plot.
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are at loggerheads with each other. They clash on the dance floor and Prabhudeva comes in as their coach. From immigration to the India-Pakistan relationship, Street Dancer 3 touches upon some issues. The choreography seems top notch and we are quite excited to see both Varun and Shraddha’s performances.
A few days ago, Varun Dhawan had dropped the first look from the film. In the poster, a bare-chested Varun has his head covered with a black hoodie. He has a tattoo and a determined expression on his face. The actor shared the look on social media. He wrote, “Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 1️8th dec Only 7️ sleeps away”
Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan.
In July, an emotional Varun took to Instagram to post a message thanking the cast and crew of the film. Attached were some photos of the actor with the team and with Remo D’Souza.
“Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family”, he wrote.
The Remo D’souza directorial will hit theatres on 24 January 2020, two months later than its original release date of 8 November.
