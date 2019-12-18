‘Street Dancer 3D’ Trailer: Varun, Shraddha Clash on Dance Floor

Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan.

In July, an emotional Varun took to Instagram to post a message thanking the cast and crew of the film. Attached were some photos of the actor with the team and with Remo D’Souza.

“Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family”, he wrote.