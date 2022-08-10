Wedding Season Review: A Netflix Rom-Com With Two Gorgeous Leads

A strong female lead, a deceptively rich male lead and cantankerous parents are what is expected from the story. It does not give us more than what we are asking for and becomes part of one of the many passable films that Netflix often churns out to mint money.

Tropes work, they often give comfort to the viewers in question. So no one is complaining. Pallavi Sharda alongside a very dependable Suraj Sharma from the Life of Pi fame is an interesting pair with somewhat crackling chemistry. The costumes are impeccable, with every wedding bringing a host of gorgeous Indian wear.