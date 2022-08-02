‘Darlings’ to ‘House of the Dragon’: 15 Titles to Watch Online in August 2022
Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' releases on 5 August while 'House of the Dragon' releases on 22 August.
With a large influx of content, figuring out what to watch can be a challenge and we’re going to try and make that decision a little easier. From Alia Bhatt’s maiden production Darlings to the Game of Thrones prequel, here’s a list of some titles releasing in August across streaming sites:
Netflix
1. Wedding Season (4 August)
Wedding Season starring Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma is the story of Asha and Ravi, who pretend to be married to escape the pressure from their families. However, feelings complicate the arrangement.
2. Darlings (5 August)
A dark comedy wherein a woman (Alia Bhatt) and her mother (Shefali Shah) plot revenge against the former’s alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza (Vijay Varma). You can watch the trailer here.
3. The Sandman (5 August)
The Sandman or Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge) is responsible for humanity's dreams and nightmares. After being imprisoned for a century, he must restore order in the world which was plunged into chaos in his absence.
4. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (10 August)
Sima Taparia, the matchmaker from Mumbai, is back with a second season to help her clients find ‘the one’. You can watch the trailer here.
5. Never Have I Ever Season 3 (12 August)
Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Yoshida-Hall (Darren Barnet) are finally official but Devi is still fighting with insecurities and inner conflict. Amidst all that, a new potential love interest has entered the building. You can watch the trailer here.
6. Delhi Crime Season 2
Season 2 brings back Shefali Shah (DCP Vartika Chaturvedi), Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang. With a personnel shortage and even as crime continues to rise, the Delhi Police is now on the hunt for a serial killer.
Disney + Hotstar
7. I Am Groot (10 August)
Groot, the beloved character from Guardians of the Galaxy is back. Vin Diesel is all set to reprise his role as the voice of Baby Groot while Bradley Cooper is also back as rocket.
8. Cadevar (12 August)
Amala Paul plays the lead role of Dr Bhadra in the movie Cadaver. She plays the head police surgeon in Tamil Nadu and the film seems be a crime-thriller. The cast also features Riythvika, Harish Uthaman, Athulya Ravi, Adith Arun, and Ramdoss.
9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (17 August)
The Marvel series centres around Jennifer Walters who is both an attorney and also a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters.
10. House of the Dragon (22 August)
The series is all set to follow the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. The series has a completely new cast this time around.
Voot
11. Great Weddings of Munnes (4 August)
This show follows the journey of a middle-class man as he attempts to marry the woman of his dreams. The show stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the lead.
Amazon Prime Video
12. Kaduva (4 August)
Set in the 1990s, Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan aka Kaduva (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a planter in Pala, is brought to the district jail in Kottayam where three inmates from the Kottarakkara sub-jail attempt to murder Kaduva on the orders of IG Joseph Chandy Ouseppukutty (Vivek Oberoi), but Kaduva repels them.
13. Doom Patrol (4 August)
Doom Patrol centres on the unlikely heroes of the titular team, who all acquired their superhuman abilities through tragic events and are typically shunned by the society. The Chief, a medical professional who gives them shelter in his mansion, helps shield them from the outside world.
14. Crash Course (5 August)
Crash Course starring Annu Kapoor, is a college-life drama series that follows the lives of eight new students who enroll at the two largest, rival coaching institutes in Kota. The series follows their journey as they make new friends, fall in love, suffer heartbreaks, succumb to peer pressure, and lose their youthful innocence.
15. DC Peacemaker (14 August)
Peacemaker is a live-action series wherein, Christopher Smith, also known as the Peacemaker, plays an extremist killer who kills anyone and everyone who comes in his way, in order to achieve his ultimate objective of world peace.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.