‘Tejas’ Review: An Aviation Thriller With More Missions Than There Is Logic

Tejas' training days are touched upon (and are some of the film's best scenes) and we see her tackle a personal loss. The latter is on of the few scenes where we see Kangana Ranaut as an actor peek through. Otherwise, it's distressingly over-the-top and not in the good Tanu Weds Manu way.

Soon Tejas is put in-charge of a mission to rescue an Indian agent from Pakistan. But there are zero to no stakes. There is nobody smarter than Tejas. Even when the team carries out a mission in foreign soil and uses a screen to shield precious information, you can't help but wonder, can nobody see it from the sides? There is so much that can be done in a film about an inspirational female Wing Commander in the IAF but this is clearly not that film.