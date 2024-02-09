'Aarya S3' Review: Oh, How the Mighty Have Fallen in This Sushmita Sen-Starrer

The first thought I had while watching the second part of Aarya season 3 was, “Something feels off.” It felt like a lot of the show’s charm had been sucked out of it and now viewers are just along for the ride as the makers try to piece all the threads together.

Ever since the beginning, Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) has been presented as a woman forced to take up the mantle of a drug cartel to protect her family. Since then, the wounded sherni analogy has come up time and again and because of how regal Sen looks on screen, it hasn’t seemed trite. Maybe that’s also why Aarya laying down the Queen piece on a chess board as a sign of dignified defeat doesn’t feel tacky.

But there’s still that feeling you just can’t shake off – something feels off.