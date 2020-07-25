'Dil Bechara': A Poignant And Cathartic Watch For Sushant's Fans
'Dil Bechara' stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.
Dil Bechara
(Note: This review contains spoilers)
It’s difficult to shake off the feeling of utter sadness that engulfs us while watching Dil Bechara now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar). It’s been a little over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The tragedy compounded by the media circus, the conspiracy theories and agendas afloat, has only made the pain difficult to deal with. The void of Sushant’s sudden going away and the aching delight as we see him do what he does best - brighten up every frame - almost becomes an imperceptible presence while watching Dil Bechara, where he is at his charming best.
No doubt it’s a tough film to watch and an even difficult one to review.
Dil Bechara is based on The Fault In Our Stars, which inturn is based on the book by the same name. If one is familiar with either of them, one is obviously aware of the story and how the fate of the star crossed lovers is sealed from the start. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it has been adapted for desi audiences by Shashank khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.
Manny (Sushant) and Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) are both terminally ill. Navigating life while being acutely aware of their own frailty lends their relationship a raw endearing hue. It’s also surreal to see Manny’s infectious smile and yet we try and look for the pain that Sushant so deftly hid behind it.
It’s difficult to shake off the thought of someone so talented and charming gone so soon. The fact that Sushant won’t be able to see his own performance or the outpour of love that his fans are directing towards him is heartbreaking so nearly every sentence uttered and every other scene acquires a deeper new meaning.
The mention of death, of the ephemeral quality of life, of mourning the loss of a loved one, of undying love, the suddenness of the word “suicide“ - everything acquires poignancy.
In Manny and his smiling resolute self we can’t help but look for Sushant and the sadness that drove him to a frighting brink.
It’s tough to not tear up. His natural warmth is a crucial element of the film’s emotional design. Sushant and Sanjana’s tenderness carries the film as does the performance of the ensemble cast .
Swastika Mukherjee and Shaswat Chatterjee play their part as Sanjana’s on screen parents with the ease that comes naturally to consummate actors. Sahil Vaid makes the most of his limited role as Manny’s best friend. The performances are pitch-perfect. But sequences that are crucial to the plot’s development are dealt with a strange rushed carelessness. One wonders what the hurry was all about? Amsterdam is replaced with Paris here. The crucial meeting with their beloved musician (Saif Ali khan) that made the trip happen in the first place is abruptly cut short.
Saif mouths some prophetic lines but the patchy editing hurries through most of it.
Manny’s grandmother or parents are given zero focus. The original film was 2 hours long. This one is 1 hour and 40 minutes and the rush to get to the denouement robs the film of its magic making it an average affair which is a pity.
However, Sushant gives it his all and AR Rehman’s music subtly and assuredly weaves its magic. The end is surreal is it blurs the lines between the real and reel! One only wishes Manny and Sushant find the peace that eluded them in life. For his fans, the end sequence could provide a closure, an act of unburdening - cathartic , intimate and haunting all at the same time.
