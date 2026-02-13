O’Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj’s Marvellous Crime Opera, with Shahid and Triptii

If we must watch men enact graphic violence on each other, then I would much rather they came from the house of Vishal Bhardwaj than that of Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar). At least Bhardwaj has some taste when it comes to displaying violence. At least the violence isn’t coloured by religion. At least the women have strong, colourful presences. At least we still get the gangster Khan sa’ab (Nana Patekar) looking at a married Hindu woman in a burqa and saying, ‘Burqa mein sindoor? Yahi to hai humaara India.’

And luckily, the orgy of violence doesn’t blunt Bhardwaj’s distinctive authorial voice.