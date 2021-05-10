At First I Was Intimidated by Salman: Radhe Actor Disha Patani

Disha was all praises for co-star Salman but added that she was intimidated by him at first. "It is so much fun to work with him, he is a great co-star. At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realized that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor," she said.

In her interview, Disha also spoke about her dance number with Salman titled Seeti Maar, and said, "Once he is there in the frame, nobody wants to watch anyone else. His star power is so huge… But I tried my best, I don’t know if I did justice though. It is also fun dancing with him because he adds such small comical things here and there, he has great ideas. One can learn a lot from him, he is an improviser.”