'I Always Knew I Belonged Here': Madhuri Dixit On 40 Years In The Industry

Madhuri Dixit's legacy is unparalleled. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Devdas and iconic songs like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and Ek Do Teen, the actor shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes on a trip down the memory lane with The Quint in an episode of Tell Me All.
Reflecting on a legacy of more than four decades, Madhuri talked about working with directors Yash Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the spontaneous story behind the live audience for Ek Do Teen, 'Tezaab' changing the trajectory of her career, motherhood and much more.
Talking about her start in the industry, Madhuri knew she was always meant for stardom with her strong dance background. While her success eluded her in her first few movies, she felt that her role as Mohini in the film Tezaab was the first time she truly felt recognised.
I always belonged in the industry. 'Tezaab' made me feel like I have finally arrived, I got the success that was dodging me those four years before.Madhuri Dixit
Further reminiscing on one of the more spontaneous moments she experience on a film set, Madhuri revealed that the live studio audience in Ek Do Teen, was actually filled with people passing by on the street.
We played the song and people immediately loved it. There was one guy who took his shirt off and threw it in the air and others followed. We got the craziest shot.Madhuri Dixit
The actor also expressed her profound appreciation for legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, describing the experience on set with him as "dream-like, there was so much romance in his imagination."
Specifically when it came to portraying women, Madhuri noted that the director was far ahead of his times.
Women always had such importance in Yash ji's films, they always had agency.Madhuri Diixit
Recollecting her time on the set of Devdas, Madhuri commended the intricacy of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sets and his attention to detail. "Even a small fold in a curtain mattered. It was amazing to be presented with such care and detail in the role of Chandramukhi."
Madhuri also spoke of her lead role as a serial killer in the upcoming Jio series Mrs. Deshpande and working with director Nagesh Kukunoor, saying, "the challenge of playing someone so layered was appealing to me as an actor. Working with Nagesh is great because he's unaffected by my image, there are no preconceived notions of who I am."
The actor also shared that she did not think twice about stepping away from her career to navigate marriage and motherhood, saying, "I'm very secure in my own skin. I never worried about my career when I was getting married."
Madhuri also mentioned that taking a break was an easy decision as she always knew she was meant to be a mother.
Speaking on the changes she observed in the industry after returning, Madhuri observed that the industry was a lot more corporate and organised.
"Back then, the crew became a family, we were all learning on the job together. Now, there's no time to get to know your co-star, it's a lot more professional."
Mrs. Deshpande releases on JioHotstar on December 19. Watch the full interview with The Quint here.