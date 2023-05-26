'20 Yrs Back, I Didn't Even Have the Budget to Hire a Good Photographer': Shahid

Shahid recently completed 20 years in Bollywood, and speaking about the highlights from his professional life he said, "The first film that I did is definitely a highlight, and then it's how you grow and evolve as an actor. I never went to any training school. I learnt on the job. I was a dancer in Shiamak Davar's group, I assisted my father in a couple of television serials he was directing, I also did some workshops with Naseeruddin Shah when he went to National School of Drama. I did a few ads and that's how my first movie happened. At that time I didn't even have the budget to hire a good photographer. My mother believed in me when I didn't believe in myself.".

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty