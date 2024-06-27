Farida Jalal Clarifies Statement On Losing Touch With SRK

Actor Farida Jalal clarified that her comment about losing touch with Shah Rukh Khan was misinterpreted. In an interview with India Today, she mentioned losing contact with him because his number might have changed. Recently, in an interview with Zoom TV, she explained that her statement had been misunderstood.
She said: "I just said that the numbers that I have are perhaps the old ones. They must have changed them. That's all I had said. It was an innocent question. What will I say?"
"I get a little affected by people saying that I have said things like 'Bahot farak aa gaya hai Shah Rukh Khan mein (Shah Rukh has changed a lot)'. Why would I say such a thing? Thoda sa kachcha bhi tha toh he has become such a seasoned actor (He was a bit raw when he was younger but now he has become a seasoned actor). He is, in fact, the best we have," she went on to add.
Earlier when asked if she was in touch with him, she had said: “No, I am not. He must have changed his number.”
