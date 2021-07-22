Sarpatta Parambarai Review: Pa Ranjith’s Boxing Drama Punches Below its Weight

Boxing as a sport tends to attract folks from the margins: the poor, the immigrants, and the minority communities. Ranjith prods more at class than caste divisions here. Because these boxers are all broken and bruised working-class men who see the ropy confines of the ring as their only chance for glory and upward mobility.

In his previous films Kaala and Kabali, Ranjith transported us to Mumbai and Malaysia (respectively). Now, we’re back in the familiar terrain of North Madras. And like his second film Madras, two warring factions are keen to establish their supremacy in the region. There, the conflict centred around a wall. Here, it centres around a boxing legacy with colonial roots. As Pasupathy’s coach Rangan notes, the boxing subculture in North Madras split into many clans post-independence. Chief among them are the Sarpatta and Idiyappa Parambarai.

Boxers from the Sarpatta Parambarai enjoyed a long reign until the Idiyappan champion Vembuli (John Kokken) put an end to it, defeating every student trained by Ranjan. With their legacy at stake, Ranjan pins all his hopes on untested rookie Kabilan (Arya). His rise is punctuated by a comical interlude of sorts. Shabeer Kallarakkal, who plays his first challenger, truly lives up to the name Dancing Rose with his fancy footwork and outrageous mannerisms. He sure “floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee” — in one of Ranjith’s more direct homages to Muhammad Ali. If Ranjith decides to make a movie on Dancing Rose, that’s a movie well worth watching.