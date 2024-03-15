Murder Mubarak Review: A Delicious Mix Of An Engaging Whodunnit & Social Satire

She perfectly imbibes Bambi’s idiosyncrasies – whether it’s her empathy to the working class or the way she is herself a consumer of the murder investigation the way we are. It’s great to see Karisma Kapoor on screen again – who else could play the elusive star the way she does? The tragedy evident in her characterisation comes through purely because of how expressive her eyes can be.

Murder Mubarak might not be the best whodunnit out there (this is a Knives Out plug again) but it keeps you on your toes enough to be engaging. The long runtime does mean that some of the charm begins to fade, the caricaturish nature begins to feel more noticeable but the film is saved by the way it ties everything together in the end.