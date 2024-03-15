Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani Are Both Fighting for ‘Best Action’

In the second hijack, a number of ‘characters’ are introduced but some of their character arcs become clear from the get-go. There’s a student pilot on her way to get verified with over 200 flying hours under her belt, there’s an annoying uncle, a suspicious doctor, and a formidable but shifty man. Everyone is supposed to seem suspicious but only a few do. But when the screenplay lulls, the questions at the back of your head become louder.

Why would someone trained to handle crisis situations just get on a random flight because of a cryptic text? Would I personally take a free trip to London? Yes, maybe but if it came with the mandate that I literally might not make it there, I would take a step back and question.

And why is the plane, or how is the plane, doing somersaults in the sky? And what are the passengers up to in all this? Have they just accepted their fate and are now just flying around the plane in limbo or stuck terrified to their seats with little to no consequence? Maybe the film just didn’t have the space to explore all that because that would take attention away from our ‘hero’.

Disha Patani as the flight attendant on board matches Malhotra's action – the way she performs fight sequences is arresting. Maybe there is potential for an action star there. Her dialogues too, fail to have an impact mostly also because they’re a little predictable. I would’ve loved to see more of Raashii Khanna – her chemistry with Malhotra was easy and convincing and so was her act as a bureaucrat stuck between work and love. The hostage negotiation scenes didn’t seem like the work of a professional but that too is mostly because of the shoddy dialogues.

Tanuj Virwani and Sunny Hinduja, though in considerably minor roles, do justice to every scene they’re in.

Towards the end, everything becomes way too convenient. I don’t understand airplane mechanics well enough to tell you if any of it makes sense but going by their track record, it probably doesn’t. Everyone is picnicking till Arun swoops in, Arun’s mother randomly shows up in scenes. Nobody is as capable as Arun.

I was more invested in Arun and Priyamvada fixing their marriage than I was in the rest of the film and maybe that doesn’t bode well for the genre. However, there is something at the center of the film that makes it an enjoyable movie to while away time at. And sometimes you really just need to kick back, relax, and watch some nonsense fun.