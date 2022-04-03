'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Review: Shreyas Talpade Gives a Stellar Performance

Another aspect that the director has kept his eyes on is the role a “journalist cum cricketing expert” might play in a cricketer’s life. Speak to any struggling cricketer who spends his nights at a maidan tent (or even to a certain Manoj Tiwary) and ask him about such sports journalists who wouldn’t even go to a cricket field, you would know how close the film is to reality. As journalist Rajat Sanyal, Parambrata Chatterjee’s acing is apt, even as the character looks a bit like a caricature.