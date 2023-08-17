Ghoomer Review: Saiyami Kher-Abhishek Bachchan Film Is a Poignant Underdog Tale

Even beyond the pitch, Kher’s act is charming and her chemistry with Azmi adds an extra layer to the film. Having suffered a huge loss and under the realisation that she might never play cricket again, Anina is left heartbroken and enraged – both aspects of her grief are adequately portrayed by an expressive Kher.

In the way that it is shot and performed for the first half, Ghoomer has captured the charm of 2000s mainstream Bollywood – think Chak De! India or Dil Chahta Hai.