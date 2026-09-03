'Gandhari' Review: Taapsee Pannu's Rage Is Lost in a Shrill, Chaotic Mess

A month passes. Bani, now a teacher at the local school, has inexplicably become a pillar of the community and knows everyone. Her eyesight is back, but she’s acting blind so as not to raise suspicions and conduct her own secret investigation. Oh, and she’s now also a creature of the night.

In one of the most absurd training montages committed to screen, Jhunu Amba has been training her to fight, do backflips and hone her senses. Specifically, her hearing, which the film seems to suggest is amplified by her blindness, except she’s no longer blind.

The two women—the fake-blind Bani and the seemingly kind elderly Jhunu Amba—proceed to hide in plain sight and infiltrate shady factories used for child trafficking, systematically killing the men they find. If only it was even remotely as badass as it sounds. Instead, what we get is more dud-Daredevil (Duddevil?)-meets-decaf-Kaabil-meets-unfortunate-Andhadhun.

Oh, also, Gokul is conducting his own parallel investigation, but neither spouse has told the other about their findings, nor does he know that his wife isn’t actually blind anymore. In short, the first 20 minutes of this movie are truly quite something. You’ll have to see it (pun not intended) to believe it.