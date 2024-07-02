'John Wick' Producers Set to Remake Karan Johar's 'Kill' In English

“Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I've seen recently…Nikhil [Nagesh Bhat] delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I'm looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” Chad Stahelski was quoted as saying by Variety.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment — said in a joint statement to the publication. “This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured.”