'Would've Been Heartbroken if Rocket Boys S1 Wasn't Appreciated': Jim Sarbh
'Rocket Boys' Season 2 stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles.
Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh are back with the second season of Rocket Boys. The series is directed by Abhay Pannu and is streaming on SonyLiv. The Quint caught up with Jim and Ishwak, where they spoke about the show and more.
Speaking about the appreciation that season one received Jim said, "I don't think you can ever anticipate how successful a show can be. However, you get that feeling inside that you are working on something special. The show was made with so much love, care and real determined effort that I would have been heartbroken had it not been appreciated".
When asked about whether their perceptions about Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai changed while shooting for the two seasons Ishwak replied, "I think it's not the wisest thing to have an initial perception of the person we are playing. Of course, we have read so much about Vikram Sarabhai, but I like to go down the rabbit hole thinking that I am discovering him for the first time. It's along the way, while shooting, that you figure out who the person is".
To which Jim added, "I'll say one thing that I really admire about Homi Bhabha. It's the intensity of his curiosity, along with the rigour of investigation".
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Topics: Rocket Boys Jim Sarbh Ishwak Singh
