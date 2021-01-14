‘Criminal Justice’ Season 2 Actors On Sex, Consent & Marital Rape
This is what Criminal Justice season 2 actors had to say about consent and marital rape.
A courtroom drama which might look familiar, but it's nothing you would expect. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a gripping tale of a woman Anu Chandra (played by Kirti Kulhari) who is charged with murdering her husband. While Pankaj Tripathi plays a pivotal role, it's the female characters who lead the show. Criminal Justice season 2 depicts the flawed judicial system and society when it comes to dealing with abuse against women, and their inability to talk about it publicly without getting criticised. The Quint caught up with the female actors from the show, Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka, Mita Vashisht, Khushboo Atre, Nisha Dhar and Shilpa Shukla.
The actors shared their experiences of being part of a show like Criminal Justice. They also spoke about how much as women they have contributed to drive the narrative. Kirti Kulhari said,
“The way I have started approaching characters is based on the pure emotions of that character. So it’s about finding the right emotion, and that right emotion may or may not have to do with the same situation in your life”.Kirti Kulhari, Actor
The show talks about marital rape, something that is not considered a crime in our country.
“I have spoken to the lawyers about this. Of course it has to be criminalised. People don’t understand that it’s a crime. But criminalising marital rape is not easy because you never know if it’s a he-said she-said situation and you never know if someone is misusing it.Anupriya Goenka, Actor
You can watch Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors on Disney+Hotstar.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.