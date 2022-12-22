Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’ Review: Engaging Horror but No Visceral Film Experience

The film swiftly switches between fear and faith. However, as much as Connect talks about impiety and questions religion, it also submits to superstitious spiritual practices. And hence, the film leaves you perplexed as to how you should feel. While it engages you as a thriller, it falls short on the emotional level.

I felt this strongly because Connect is directed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, who has previously delivered two of the finest thriller films, Maya (2015) and Game Over (2019). In addition, Connect is bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures, founded by Nayanthara and her filmmaker-producer husband, Vignesh Shivan. And hence, the expectations for this film were very high. While it succeeds to some extent, you are left feeling unsatisfied. That is exactly why the audience tends to feel disconnected from Connect.

Nonetheless, Sid Sriram's "Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum," which plays near the end, immediately transports you on a healing journey. It brings you happiness and gives you hope. And hence, it also makes us wonder if that song from Netrikann, Nayan's previous movie, served as an inspiration for Connect.

The film is running in cinemas now.