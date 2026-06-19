'Cocktail 2' Review: Promises Vintage Champagne, Settles for Lemon Soda

Shahid Kapoor is Kunal. We know little about him except that he is a chef who is madly in love with Diya (Rashmika Mandanna). Try as he might, he simply cannot match up to the goofiness of Saif Ali Khan’s Gautam in the beloved 2012 film. But it helps that, unlike Gautam, Kunal is not a creep who harasses women at airports or comes up with cheesy pick-up lines. That’s a departure that this critic wholeheartedly appreciates.

Meanwhile, Diya is the queen of self-sabotage. Why, you ask? When she could have romanced her boyfriend in the vineyards of Italy, Diya chooses to rope in her friend Ally (played by an electric Kriti Sanon) into helping her test if Kunal is truly committed to her.