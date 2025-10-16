Deepika Padukone and the Price Women Pay for Asking for More

Actors leave films all the time. It happens every other week. Verbal deals are made over cocktails and wines and forgotten by morning. Sometimes even after signing the dotted lines, things go up in flames.

Be is creative differences, scheduling conflicts, or just a massively misplaced, inflated ego, showbiz thrives on the impermanent. Everything is a mood, and sometimes moods in Bollywood change faster than the weekend box-office numbers.

If Aamir Khan hadn’t rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, or Swades, Shah Rukh Khan might never have become the romantic messiah of the 1990s or shown us his anti-hero and adarsh balak side. Aamir’s refusals didn’t make him unprofessional; they became trivia night anecdotes. He didn’t get villainised for walking away, nor did it stop him from later working with the same filmmakers or production houses.

Even when AR Murugadoss openly complained about Salman Khan’s on-set behaviour during Sikandar, the headlines didn’t implode with words like “unprofessional,” “overpaid,” or “undeserving.” Nobody called for his fees to be slashed or his stardom to be re-evaluated.

Murugadoss mentioned that Salman would turn up on set around 8 pm, which, for day scenes, is practically midnight in filmmaking terms. The crew ended up shooting “daylight” under VFX trickery and harsh artificial lights. Child actors, some barely awake, were reportedly filming “after school” scenes at two in the morning, their heads nodding between takes. Murugadoss, diplomatically, called the process “not easy.”