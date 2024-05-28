Deepika Padukone Reveals Auditioning In Hollywood 'Was a New Process' For Her

Padukone also spoke about the success of RRR, which went on to win an Oscar for India with the 'Naatu Naatu' song. "I think the world has become smaller, and the world has come together and it’s really about telling great stories. Whether it’s working in Sweden or Bosnia, it’s about telling interesting stories that resonate for an audience across the world,” she added.

During her interview with Deadline, the actor also revealed that she has never had to audition for roles in Bollywood. She shared how she became an overnight sensation in India after Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om without going through any sorts of tests.

Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 film XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, added that things are however different in the West. "About a decade ago, when I started my journey in the West auditioning, it was a really new process for me because I’d never had to audition. I wasn’t a trained actor, and I never went to a fancy acting school — everything that I’ve learned has been on the job," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone was last seen in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan.