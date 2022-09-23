Review: 'Chup' Has an Interesting Premise, But Leaves Us Wanting For More

Dulquer and Shreya Dhanwanthary share such effortless chemistry that it’s easy to fully surrender to their fuzzy, filmy romance. Dulquer has a dark and sinister side too, which he showcases with aplomb. Shreya is authentic and radiant, and even when the plot contrivances become too much to handle the camera is on her and things seem in control.



However, there are many other characters Chup focuses on and the proceedings become wobbly. One is never quite sure of the tone the film is trying to adopt. Is it a satire or a dark comedy critiquing a world that can't take criticism? Or is it serious about sermonizing to critics about how to do their job?



Not to be missed is Sunny Deol as the investigating officer who, fed up of his own restrained performance, screams “BASTARD” and takes a giant leap of faith metaphorically and literally to catch the killer. For this critic Chup remains an interesting, intriguing idea that couldn’t quite execute what it ambitiously set out to achieve .

Our rating: 2.5 Quints out of 5