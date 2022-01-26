Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal & Prithviraj’s Predictable Entertainer is Watchable

Bro Daddy reminds you of some Priyadarshan films from the past, with many situations yielding to humour and yet, lacks that madcap, surreal feel to it. Two memorable Mohanlal films from 1994 – Pavithram meets Minnaram in Bro Daddy. Any more revealing of the plot might play spoiler.

The situational humour in the film is also supplemented by slapstick, which does not always work. While the first half is a breeze, there is a bit of lag in the second with an underwhelming climax to boot.

After the much-vaunted Lucifer, Prithviraj has handled a vastly different genre competently but one wishes Priyadarshan was helming it instead – for it had many elements of the ace director’s classics. Prithviraj, the actor, is at ease doing humour as usual, even if his superb comic timing doesn’t get due recognition otherwise.