'Hridayam' Movie Review: Pranav, Darshana's Film Is Straight From the Heart

For a whole generation of Malayalam film lovers from the 1950s through ‘70s, the Merryland Studio logo – of Lord Muruga, a Peacock and a revolving globe – was a routine sight beckoning them to theatres. Hridayam, scripted and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, marks the return of the marquee banner after a gap of 43 years. Hridayam also marks the return of Pranav Mohanlal to celluloid after a brief interlude, aside from an impressive cameo in the recently-released Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, in what could be a career-defining performance for the actor.

Hridayam is Vineeth's labour of love, a tribute to his campus life at KCG College of Technology, Chennai which “made him”, as the protagonist notes in the ‘secret alley’ during the climax sequence. Perhaps it is not surprising then that the film took five years in the making, running into three hours, with fifteen songs squeezed in between, taking the narrative forward. Hridayam is a fun-filled coming-of-age drama set in a typical engineering college campus; of love, break-ups, heartaches and the discovery of life in the process, also spilling over to the next phase of the lives of the protagonists.

Vineeth's Hridayam opens with a wide-eyed Arun Neelakantan (Pranav Mohanlal) catching a train to Madras from Palakkad as a first-year college student. After the routine ragging sessions involving seniors, there is love-at-first-sight when Arun falls for Darshana (Darshana Rajendran) after listening to her singing. Following a brief courtship their relationship falls apart, on account of Arun’s momentary lapse of judgment, as the feisty Darshana wouldn’t let go of it. Both Arun and Darshana are portrayed as intense and passionate youngsters, with Arun finding a junior student on the rebound after struggling with a low phase following the break-up. The protagonists part ways as good friends on the last day of college when Darshana pops the question to Arun: “Would things have been different had I forgiven you in the first year?”