'Assi' Review: Anubhav Sinha And Taapsee Pannu Leave Us Shaken

Every 20 minutes in Anubhav Sinha’s Assi, the screen turns red and the words ‘20 minutes’ appear on the screen. The statistic that this film is built on tells us that every 20 minutes in India, a rape is reported. Eighty (or assi) per day. Sinha’s choice to remind us of this every 20 minutes—taking us out of the film and also bringing us back into its arguments—is only one of his many bold and unsettling choices in this film.

Ever since 2018’s Mulk, the Anubhav Sinha renaissance has shifted away from starry glamorous films to committed and focused dramas about social issues. The best of these remains Thappad (2020)—where Sinha tackled domestic violence in a beautiful melodrama set amidst the wealth and splendour of upper-class Delhi—but films like Article 15 (2019) and Bheed (2023) also sank their claws into us and made their points fiercely.