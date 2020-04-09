Fake News Is Poisoning Minds Against Muslims: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who made his debut with No One Killed Jessica, and has since then strengthened his foothold in the Hindi film industry with memorable roles in films like Raanjhana, Raees, Zero and Article 15, says he’s more than just an actor. In a video chat with The Quint, Zeeshan talks about why isn’t afraid to put his political opinion and ideology out there, his take on the fake news that is being built around the Tablighi Jamaat to demonise Muslims and his equation with the three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. Watch Lockdown Life with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub right here.
