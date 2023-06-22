'Lust Stories 2' Actor Kajol Talks About The Right to Privacy of Star Kids

The much-awaited Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 is all set to release on 29 June. The four short films are directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sensharma.
The Quint caught up with Amit Sharma and the lead actors of his short film - Kajol and Kumud Mishra - to talk about saying yes to the script, how the film industry has changed over the years and more.
When asked about the change she has witnessed as an actor on sets Kajol responded,
"We have vanity vans now! As a woman and as an actor, I can't say how thankful I am for vanity vans. Back in the day, we just had a huge 6-7 ft shawl and a hairdresser! Secondly, there are mobile phones now, which are both a pro and con to the world and definitely to the film industry. Thank God we didn't have mobile phones at that time, because God knows what all would have been recorded."
Kajol and Kumud Mishra also spoke about what made them say yes to the script. Kajol said, "The first question I asked Amit was, 'Why me?' He insisted that I read the script and see if I can see myself in it. When I first heard the script I thought I don't see myself in it at all. But it was such an interesting script that I said yes eventually."
Kumud added, "The word 'lust' is often associated with a negative or judgemental connotation. When someone asks you if you are part of a film or show like this, it almost feels like they are judging your character. Even we sometimes question, 'Am I like this?' But Amit has written this story beautifully."
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.
