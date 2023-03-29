ADVERTISEMENT

'Nationalist & Anti-National Are Terms Being Used Loosely Now': Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha's film Bheed was released on 24 March.

Anubhav Sinha's film Bheed released to rave reviews and has gone on to receive a lot of love from critics. The Quint caught up with the celebrated director to discuss the process of making the film, censorship and more.

Sinha, opened up about why he choose to make the film in black and white:

"I saw this event as an epic tragedy and the DoP and I had several discussions on how to make the film look epic. During our research, we chanced upon this black and white photo which was heartbreaking. Thus, we thought of making 'Bheed' in black and white. After the film released, the critics, viewers and I myself have come up with more reasons".
Anibhav Sinha, Director
Speaking about being labelled "anti-national" at times for his views and the kind of films he directs Sinha replied,

"It does not really affect me. Nowadays, both the terms - nationalist and anti-national - are used very loosely. Secondly, if someone loves the country more than I do, I respect and love them. I also love my country a lot. Having said that, it's not a pleasant thing to hear at all".

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

