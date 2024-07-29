''Kahaani' Changed My View On Shelf-Life of Actors': Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are currently gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which is set to premiere on Netflix on 9 August. Actor Sunny Kaushal has also joined the sequel of the 2021 romantic-thriller drama.
Ahead of the film's release, The Quint caught up with the cast and spoke to them about their characters, their takeaways from the film, what they learnt from each other on set, the significance of box office success and more.
Sharing her experience from the film, Taapsee told us, "With Hasseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hassen Dillruba, I realised that I can also be a part of a franchise where I won't be replaced as an actor. It gave a kind of confidence as an actor. Nobody is entirely irreplaceable in this industry. One shouldn't live in that myth. But these moments give you confidence that you have made your presence felt."
"As an actor who entered the Hindi film industry ten years back, Kahaani changed my viewpoint on the shelf-life of an actor. I saw something that made me feel like I can work in this industry for as long as I like and that gave me confidence," she added.
Vikrant opened up about the significance of the box office success of a film in the industry. He shared,
"I've spent a considerable amount of time in the industry as an actor. I've just completed 20 years as an actor. I think people took cognizance of my work even when I was working in television. I think with the box office, which is a very important demarcation in our line of work, now people have probably started seeing me as a successful actor."Vikrant Massey
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
