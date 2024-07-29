''Kahaani' Changed My View On Shelf-Life of Actors': Taapsee Pannu

Sharing her experience from the film, Taapsee told us, "With Hasseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hassen Dillruba, I realised that I can also be a part of a franchise where I won't be replaced as an actor. It gave a kind of confidence as an actor. Nobody is entirely irreplaceable in this industry. One shouldn't live in that myth. But these moments give you confidence that you have made your presence felt."

"As an actor who entered the Hindi film industry ten years back, Kahaani changed my viewpoint on the shelf-life of an actor. I saw something that made me feel like I can work in this industry for as long as I like and that gave me confidence," she added.

Vikrant opened up about the significance of the box office success of a film in the industry. He shared,