‘Thappad’ Is a Sensitive Look at Domestic Violence: Early Reviews

A special screening of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad was held in Delhi on 18 February, ahead of the film’s release on 28 February. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, which deals with the subject of domestic violence, has received praise from those who attended the event.

Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted about how moved she was by the film.“I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch,” she wrote.