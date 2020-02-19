‘Thappad’ Is a Sensitive Look at Domestic Violence: Early Reviews
A special screening of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad was held in Delhi on 18 February, ahead of the film’s release on 28 February. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, which deals with the subject of domestic violence, has received praise from those who attended the event.
Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted about how moved she was by the film.“I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch,” she wrote.
Journalist and Shikara co-writer Rahul Pandita called the film “splendidly made” and praised Anubhav Sinha’s screenplay and Taapsee’s performance.
Author Saba Naqvi wrote that she was pleased to watch a film whose message emphasised a “woman’s strength and independence and ability to walk away from a man inspite of social attitudes.”
Gaurav Dwivedi, the ex Vice Chairman of the UP Film Development Council also commended Anubhav on his sensitive handling of the subject and lauded Taapsee’s acting.
Thappad is the story of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her at a party. She must contend with The process is an uphill battle as she must deal with family, members of the judicial system and others who try to convince her not to act so hastily for “just one slap”. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra.
