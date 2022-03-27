‘Let a Girl Live the Way She Wishes’: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Hijab Row

At a recent press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was asked about her opinion on the hijab ban and what she makes of it.

In her response, she said, "Honestly, why do you always target the woman? Even now, you're targeting me. When it comes to the Hijab too, you are targeting a woman. Let her live the way she wants to. Let her explore her potential. Let her fly."