Harnaaz Sandhu on People Saying She Won Miss Universe Due to Her 'Pretty Face'
Harnaaz has expressed her wish to pursue acting.
Harnaaz Sandhu has reacted to people who said that she won Miss Universe 2021 just because she has a 'pretty face'. Harnaaz added that a lot of effort has gone into it.
The Chandigarh-based model told Mid-day, "A number of people told me I won because I have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise my worth. This is the stereotype that I want to break. The Miss Universe win is a lot like the Olympic win. When we appreciate a sports-person who represents the country, why can’t we appreciate beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already.”
Harnaaz also expressed her wish to pursue acting and 'break stereotypes' in the film industry as well.
She was crowned Miss Universe earlier this month. She brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta had bagged the title in 2000.
