'Intimacy Is a Skill’: Tête-À-Tête With Bollywood's First Intimacy Director

How do directors approach you with a brief? What are some of the memorable experiences you've had that you think have added substance to your work?

I am extremely lucky in this because as of now, one project leads to the other. Directors recommend me and sometimes, they approach me because they have seen my work. I like to believe that good creators want to elevate their work, they care about the comfort of their actors and understand the need for an Intimacy director as an integral part just like an action director or a choreographer.

I look at directors sharing their vision for the project as a whole. My job is to ensure that the scenes of intimacy add to the narrative and character arcs rather than just being tantalising or bringing shock value. I also work with understanding the gaze of the director for the scenes and share my thoughts with him/her.

I have loved working with Daria Gai, Shakun Batra, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sudip Sharma, Randeep Jha, Sudhanshu Saria, Sameer Vidhwans, Vishal Furia, Rohan Sippy, Ria Singh, Amardeep Galsin …. I mean I could go on and on. It’s always amazing to hear from directors that they see value in the work I do and get validated by the actors.

I am always focussed on creating a vocabulary between the director and performers that is driven by consent and is in the service of the story. I like to think of it as 3 C’s:

Communicate.

Clarify.

Create.

Usually that comes full circle for me. I have worked with the most amazing people who believe in this work. I haven’t yet had to really pitch myself, work has come to me, which usually means I am wanted there and that’s the beginning of a great partnership.