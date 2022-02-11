Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ Is Compassion for Human Frailty in a Film

The essence of any good film lies in its writing. To reach a point of perfection in the written word is the core quest of every filmmaker/screenwriter, and Shakun achieves that with this film.

The writing doesn’t indulge in smart wordplay yet your ears are attuned to catch some clue, any clue as to ‘what’s going to happen’ to these (wonderfully flawed) people who, like many of us, are running from the consequences of our choices. How does one run away from the past which keeps showing up and haunting the present in ways we don’t even know?