Radhe Shyam Teaser Gives a Glimpse of Prabhas, Pooja's Love Story
The romantic drama is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
The teaser of Radhe Shyam dropped on Valentine's Day. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the romantic drama is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
The video opens with Prabhas trying to get Pooja's attention at a railway station. When asked by her whether he thinks of himself as a Romeo, Prabhas replies, “I am not like him. He died for love. I won’t.” Radhe Shyam has a fairytale setting, with the promise of an epic love story.
Shooting of the film came to a halt in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed in December, with Pooja Hegde recently wrapping her portions.
Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, the film also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.
The original Telugu movie will release in theatres this year in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
