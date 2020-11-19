Prabhas Announces Release Date of 'Adipurush'
Adipurush is being helmed by Om Raut.
Prabhas recently took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Adipurush. The actor shared a new logo of the movie, which states that it will hit the screens on 11 August, 2022.
Adipurush is a 3D action drama helmed by filmmaker Om Raut. The movie is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. Adipurush will be Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar's third film together after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.
Saif Ali Khan has also been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. Some time back, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news. “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan”, she had written.
Adipurush is a bilingual film that will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
