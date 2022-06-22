Documentary Film ‘Lords of Lockdown’ Captures the Aftermath of the Pandemic

Mihir further said that he wanted to tell a 'multifaceted story'. "In order to provide a balanced narrative, I wanted to document people from different walks of life. We looked at the lockdown from different perspectives - a doctor, an Inspector General, a journalist, the migrant workers and an NGO. While researching, we came across so many heartbreaking stories and it was extremely difficult to let go of some because we obviously couldn't incorporate everything in our movie".

When asked about the challenges of filming the documentary during the peak of pandemic Mihir said, "It was very scary to step out everyday since cases were on the rise and there was no vaccine in sight. However, filmmakers have to have the courage and we kept telling ourselves that the plight of the people has to be put out there".

Speaking about the recognition that the film has been getting across festivals Navin said, "The first six months of the lockdown have been devastating. This tragedy that a section of the people has gone through has been captured as a true story through our film. The recognition has been humbling".