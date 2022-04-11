In Viral Video, Shanghai Residents Scream From Buildings Amid Harsh Lockdown

"Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems (in Shanghainese dialect – the predicts people can’t hold out much longer – he implies tragedy)." Ding wrote on Twitter.

The lockdown that has been imposed by the government is so strict that people are even prohibited from leaving their homes to buy food.

Ration supplies have been dropped and food delivery services are also extremely limited, according to local reports.

Ding further went on to explain the meaning of "yao ming le" and "yao si", expressions that could be heard in the screams of the residents.