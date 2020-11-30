India Really Doesn’t Have an ‘Official’ Short Film Oscar Entry

There have been quite a few reports in the media about a short film titled Shameless being ‘selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the short film category’. However, unlike in the case for feature films, where the Film Federation of India selects a film to represent India at the Academy Awards each year, there is no federation that formally selects an Indian short film to compete for the Oscars. It would be misleading to term any film that merely qualifies to compete in the live-action short film category for the Academy Awards as an ‘official entry’.

Several media outlets including The Indian Express, India Today, Zee and DNA have reported that filmmaker Keith Gomes’ Shameless has been selected as India’s ‘official entry’ without naming which body or panel or selection committee actually selected the film as ‘India’s entry’.