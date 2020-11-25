‘Jallikattu’ Is India’s Official Entry for the Oscars 2021

On Wednesday the Film Federation of India announced that Malayalam film Jallikattu will be India's official entry at Oscars in the International Feature Film category. Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery released in 2019 and was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was also screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

The main storyline of Jallikattu revolves around a wild buffalo that breaks loose and creates havoc in a village in Kerala. The film is an adaptation of writer S Hareesh’s short story Maoist.