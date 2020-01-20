Jennifer Winget Fails to Save ‘Code M’ From Poorly Written Script

What happens when you try to roll up a daily soap plot into a concise web series? You get a show like Code M. The Jennifer Winget-starrer show tries very hard to be structured and precise but isn’t quite able to achieve that. One ends up feeling that something is amiss.

The plot of the show is rather simple. Military lawyer, Major Monica Mehra (played by Jennifer Winget) is summoned by her mentor Colonel Suryaveer Chauhan (played by Rajat Kapoor) to conduct a formal inquiry into what seems like an open-and-shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects. However, as she begins to investigate the incident, she feels that it is a case of a murder, and not just an encounter.