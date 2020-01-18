Twitter Calls out Netflix’s ‘Jamtara’ for Using Casteist Slur
A clip from the fifth episode of Netflix’s recent original, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, has been doing the rounds on Twitter. In the dialogue a politician named Brajesh Bhan rebukes one of the masterminds of the phishing scam, Rocky, by telling him, ‘Chamar ho ke zamindar ho?’’ The word ‘chamar’ has caused a lot of outrage on Twitter, with people pointing out that this casteist slur is punishable according to a ruling by the Supreme Court of India.
One of the users tweeted, “I have come to know that "Chamar" word is being used as casteist abuse in TV series named "Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega" (episode 5) on Netflix India. I don't use Netflix account so could you guys confirm please. An FIR should be filed against director/producers of such content.”
Many have asked Netflix to take down the series. There have also been discussions surrounding the validity of artistic licence, when dealing with historically oppressive terms.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
