The Precarious Politics and Tamil Eelam in The Family Man 2

Shehan Karunatilaka’s novel Chats with the Dead is an overwhelming piece of historic fiction that fantasizes life after death of a photojournalist, who has been among the thick of all things political in Sri Lanka from 1970s to 1989 – the inchoate political movements of both Marxist-Leninist JVP (the nationalist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna) and the beginnings of the Sri Lankan Civil War with the formation of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

It might be a fictional plot, but Karunatilaka spares no one, using real names or sobriquets. He writes, “Since Sri Lanka’s 1987 peace accord with India, garbage men have been in high demand. The government forces, the eastern separatists, the southern anarchists and the northern peacekeepers are all prolific producers of corpses.” Where is the lie, as internet rhetoric would articulate today.