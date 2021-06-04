The Family Man 2 Review: Raj, DK Deliver Another Absolute Knockout

Add to that the fact that Raji’s action scenes are electrifyingly choreographed and among the best I’ve ever seen in Hindi cinema. The Family Man is known for its standout action set pieces (see Season 1, Episode 6’s stellar 13-minute one-take hospital assault scene). And with that too, they really raise the bar. This time around there’s a thrilling police station assault, and a captivating finale shootout in the final episode. These are breathtaking single-take sequences in which it feels like DOP Cameron Bryson has the camera gliding through the air, in and out of vehicles, through gunfire, explosions, bloodshed and beyond.

What is odd, however, are the episode durations of this season, which range from 30 to 60 minutes. It’s hard not to wonder whether that’s due to all the controversy against Amazon Prime Video’s after Tandav (which is why The Family Man’s release was pushed from its original February release date). We'll never know whether this released version is what was originally intended or if it's been altered and edited down in some way. But despite all those obstacles and outrage the resounding message here is clear - a great story is a great story.



In the end, The Family Man 2 is everything you’d hope for from a fantastic follow up, seamlessly blending the intimacy of a layered family drama with the grand scale and thrilling execution of a tense action blowout. What more could you want?