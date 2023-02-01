Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Indian Instalment of Citadel Franchise
Varun Dhawan also stars in Prime Video's Indian instalment of 'Citadel.'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media on Wednesday, 1 February to announce that she is all set to join the Indian instalment of the Citadel franchise. She captioned the post with, "the mission is on." The series also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.
She also opened up about her anticipation to work in the project, she stated, “When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me."
“The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him," she added.
The untitled Citadel series based in India is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj & DK, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are the showrunners as well as the directors. The local instalment is written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK.
The rest of the cast for this particular series is yet to be announced.
Topics: Varun Dhawan Samantha Ruth Prabhu Citadel
