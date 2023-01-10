Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Comment About 'Losing Her Charm’ Post Illness
Varun Dhawan also responded to the insensitive comment made about Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the trailer launch for her film Shaakuntalam on 9 January. A Twitter handle took to social media and posted a tweet stating, "She lost all her charm and glow". The tweet was made in regard to her autoimmune condition called Myositis. It was posted along with some pictures of Samantha from the event. Samantha and actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to respond to the insensitive tweet.
The tweet went on to state the following: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."
Samantha who has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, responded to the tweet by writing: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also responded to the tweet, he wrote: "U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing."
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are reportedly starring in the Citadel franchise. Moreover, Samantha also stars in the highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and will hit theatres on 17 February. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.
