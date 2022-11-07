On 'Stranger Things' Day, Netflix Reveals the Title of Finale's First Episode

The writing for the show's final installment kick-started in August, earlier this year and is currently well underway.

Unlike its previous premier episodes like 'The Vanishing of Will Byers,' 'MADMAX,' 'Suzie, Do You Copy?' and Season 4's 'The Hellfire Club,' 'The Crawl' seems too vague to get a hint of its plot. However, it can be said that the final season will unravel the mystery behind the 'Upside Down.'