On 'Stranger Things' Day, Netflix Reveals the Title of Finale's First Episode
'Stranger Things Season 5' will soon go on floors.
To close out Stranger Things Day on 6 November, Netflix dropped the title of the first episode from Stranger Things Season 5. Taking to social media, the streaming platform shared the script cover of the upcoming season finale to surprise their loyal fans. To keep up with the tradition, the first episode of the new season is also written by the creators of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer.
Sharing the news with their fans, Netflix wrote on Twitter, "To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled... THE CRAWL."
The writing for the show's final installment kick-started in August, earlier this year and is currently well underway.
Unlike its previous premier episodes like 'The Vanishing of Will Byers,' 'MADMAX,' 'Suzie, Do You Copy?' and Season 4's 'The Hellfire Club,' 'The Crawl' seems too vague to get a hint of its plot. However, it can be said that the final season will unravel the mystery behind the 'Upside Down.'
The popular series features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery among others.
The filming for Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to go on floors in 2023.
